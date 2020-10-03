Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 6,710 ($87.68) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FERG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,250 ($94.73) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,355 ($109.17) price objective (up previously from GBX 7,399 ($96.68)) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferguson to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,583.67 ($86.03).

LON FERG opened at GBX 7,990 ($104.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($100.56). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,375.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,351.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.08 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.40), for a total value of £10,398.40 ($13,587.35).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

