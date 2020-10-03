Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FERGY. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.