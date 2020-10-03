Ferguson’s (FERG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,710 ($87.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,355 ($109.17) price objective (up previously from GBX 7,399 ($96.68)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,700 ($100.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,250 ($94.73) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,583.67 ($86.03).

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 7,990 ($104.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,375.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,351.48. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,696 ($100.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.08 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.40), for a total transaction of £10,398.40 ($13,587.35).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

