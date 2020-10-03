FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.75). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,085.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,637. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.63. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

