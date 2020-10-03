FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce $47.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $67.34 million. FibroGen reported sales of $33.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $238.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $321.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $485.98 million, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. 1,003,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,637. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after purchasing an additional 441,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 366,944 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

