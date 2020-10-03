Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading Up 1.3%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $440.75 and last traded at $439.50. Approximately 38,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 67,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.50.

