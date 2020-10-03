Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.22 ($82.61).

Shares of FRA:FIE opened at €69.10 ($81.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.57. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

