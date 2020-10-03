Financial Analysis: Aphria (APHA) versus The Competition

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -40.09 Aphria Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.20

Aphria’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aphria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 403 14 2.32

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 100.19%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 119.72%. Given Aphria’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

