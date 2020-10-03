Financial Analysis: Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Interlink Electronics (OTCMKTS:LINK)

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Creative Technology and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Technology and Interlink Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $66.07 million 1.84 $40.42 million N/A N/A Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 2.99 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Creative Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Creative Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company primarily offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, mice and keyboards, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface solutions that have various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. The company serves Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia and Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

