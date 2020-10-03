Financial Analysis: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) versus Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get NuVasive alerts:

This table compares NuVasive and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -0.36% 8.33% 3.46% Neovasc -1,729.99% N/A -230.94%

17.8% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NuVasive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and Neovasc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.17 billion 2.13 $65.23 million $2.47 19.66 Neovasc $2.09 million 23.19 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.42

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NuVasive and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 6 8 0 2.47 Neovasc 0 1 3 0 2.75

NuVasive currently has a consensus target price of $71.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.49%. Neovasc has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 118.07%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than NuVasive.

Summary

NuVasive beats Neovasc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.