Financial Analysis: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) & Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

This table compares SemiLEDs and Marvell Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.90 million 1.98 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 9.87 $1.58 billion $0.32 124.28

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -21.90% -65.39% -10.10% Marvell Technology Group 50.67% 3.10% 2.35%

Risk and Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SemiLEDs and Marvell Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology Group 0 4 20 0 2.83

Marvell Technology Group has a consensus price target of $40.61, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.