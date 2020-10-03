Financial Comparison: Chase (NYSE:CCF) & Capstone Companies (NYSE:CAPC)

Chase (NYSE:CCF) and Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chase and Capstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $281.35 million 3.24 $32.71 million N/A N/A Capstone Companies $12.40 million 0.25 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Chase has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Companies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Chase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Capstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chase and Capstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 13.17% 12.73% 11.00% Capstone Companies -25.30% -32.99% -26.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chase and Capstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chase beats Capstone Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers. The Industrial Tapes segment provides specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymer additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and bitumen pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets. The company markets its products under the CAPI, Capstone Lighting, and Duracell brand names, as well as under the Hoover Home LED licensed brand through a network of direct independent sales force, retailers, and distributors. It sells its products through retail warehouse clubs, hardware centers, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

