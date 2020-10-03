Financial Comparison: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) versus Jason Industries (NYSE:JASNQ)

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Jason Industries alerts:

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jason Industries and Hillenbrand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.23%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jason Industries and Hillenbrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Hillenbrand $1.81 billion 1.21 $121.40 million $2.45 11.90

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Hillenbrand -1.23% 17.93% 4.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Jason Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. It provides twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic and hydraulic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverter, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. It sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.