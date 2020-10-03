Financial Review: Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) versus CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Marten Transport alerts:

This table compares Marten Transport and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport $843.27 million 1.64 $61.07 million $0.74 22.66 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.34 $8.48 million $0.61 28.80

Marten Transport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Marten Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marten Transport and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marten Transport 0 0 3 0 3.00 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marten Transport currently has a consensus target price of $17.89, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.98%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Marten Transport.

Profitability

This table compares Marten Transport and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport 7.44% 10.61% 7.92% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Marten Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Marten Transport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Marten Transport has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marten Transport beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment offers transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customers' freight utilizing its temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 2,755 tractors, including 2,709 company-owned tractors and 46 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.