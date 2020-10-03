Financial Survey: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) & Inter Parfums (NYSE:IPAR)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Natura &Co and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $3.66 billion 2.93 $39.40 million $0.09 190.33 Inter Parfums $713.51 million 1.71 $60.25 million $1.90 20.31

Inter Parfums has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co. Inter Parfums is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natura &Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Natura &Co and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 6 1 0 2.14

Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.06%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums 6.39% 5.96% 4.55%

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Natura &Co on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

