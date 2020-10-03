Financial Survey: Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) vs. Enova Systems (NYSE:ENVS)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Enova Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Enova Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 5.11% 6.32% 4.15% Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vishay Precision Group and Enova Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enova Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vishay Precision Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Enova Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Enova Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $283.96 million 1.24 $22.19 million $1.69 15.30 Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enova Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova Systems has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Enova Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, and idistributors, as well as directly to end-use customers. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles. It was formerly known as U.S. Electricar, Inc. and changed its name to Enova Systems, Inc. in July 2000. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Torrance, California.

