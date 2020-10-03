Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.20

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a coverage optimism score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of CVE:F traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.93. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiore Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

