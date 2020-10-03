FirmaChain (FCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $627,242.00

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One FirmaChain token can now be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and $627,242.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00262627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01524027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00170452 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Token Trading

FirmaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.