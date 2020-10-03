First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

First Bancshares stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

