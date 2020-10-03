First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NYSE FCF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.