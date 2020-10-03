First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FR. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,473,000 after purchasing an additional 144,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

