First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at $7,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

