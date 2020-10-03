First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $361.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.