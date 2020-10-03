First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.37. 2,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

