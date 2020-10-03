First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.82 and last traded at $95.19. Approximately 229,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 218,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

