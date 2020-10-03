First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. 493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

