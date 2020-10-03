First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Trading Up 1%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

