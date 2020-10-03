First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.97. 1,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.