FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) vs. Acorn International (NASDAQ:ATV) Critical Comparison

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Acorn International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Acorn International pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. FirstCash pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstCash has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. FirstCash is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acorn International and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Acorn International and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International 15.57% 9.53% 7.92% FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorn International and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International $37.49 million 1.02 $9.84 million N/A N/A FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.35 $164.62 million $3.89 15.56

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Acorn International.

Volatility & Risk

Acorn International has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstCash beats Acorn International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

