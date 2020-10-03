Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.81.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $129.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $140.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Five Below by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

