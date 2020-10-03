Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

FBC stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $11,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,449 shares in the last quarter.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

