FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC)’s stock price were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 9,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 21,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 112.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 255,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 135,001 shares during the last quarter.

