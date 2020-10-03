Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 million, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.62. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,949,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 45.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 75.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

