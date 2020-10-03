Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Flux Power alerts:

This table compares Flux Power and Atkore International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $9.32 million 8.94 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Atkore International Group $1.92 billion 0.57 $139.05 million N/A N/A

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flux Power and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore International Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Atkore International Group has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -105.56% N/A -146.12% Atkore International Group 8.05% 51.23% 9.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Atkore International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Atkore International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Flux Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.