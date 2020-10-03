Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

FOCS opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,526,247.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 470,046 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 94.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

