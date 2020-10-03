Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.