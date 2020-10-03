FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSUGY. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.98.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 137.38%.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

