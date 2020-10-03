Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

BEN opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,030 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 111.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,166 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

