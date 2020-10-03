Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.
BEN opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.
In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,030 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 111.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,166 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading: Outperform Rating
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.