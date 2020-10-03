Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

FLGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.04.

FLGT opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.94 million, a P/E ratio of 333.11 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,676,339.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

