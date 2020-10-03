Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Buys £779.35 in Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Fred Turner acquired 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £779.35 ($1,018.36).

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 562.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 661.85. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 12-month low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). As a group, analysts forecast that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 5860.2498337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSTA. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.