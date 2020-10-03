FW Thorpe plc (TFW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.03. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.32 ($4.75). The company has a market capitalization of $332.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

