FW Thorpe plc (TFW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.03. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.32 ($4.75). The company has a market capitalization of $332.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About FW Thorpe
