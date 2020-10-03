FY2020 Earnings Estimate for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICBK. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of ICBK opened at $18.24 on Thursday. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.83.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $233,280 in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

