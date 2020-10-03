FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increased by Piper Sandler

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank7 in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.05. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

