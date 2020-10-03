FY2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Increased by Seaport Global Securities

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.21. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $47.97 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.