FY2020 EPS Estimates for NESTLE S A/S Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NESTLE S A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NESTLE S A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NESTLE S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NSRGY opened at $119.78 on Thursday. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.