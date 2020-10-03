FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

WWW opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

