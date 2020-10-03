FY2021 Earnings Estimate for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $2.27 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

