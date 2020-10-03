FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sanofi SA Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

