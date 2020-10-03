G.Research Comments on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. G.Research analyst S. Comery forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.08 and a 200 day moving average of $171.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 593.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

