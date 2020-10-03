Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.61. 115,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 346,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Get Galena Biopharma alerts:

Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

Develop biopharmaceuticals

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Galena Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galena Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.